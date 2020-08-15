1/1
Barbara Batz
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara E. Batz, 77, of Myerstown, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. She was the wife of James E. Batz. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on August 19, 2020. Born in Richland, PA on December 29, 1942, Barbara was a daughter of the late LeRoy W. and Pearl E. (Seibert) Miller. A 1960 graduate of Bethel High School. Barbara along with her husband Jim operated Batz Feed and Supply for 14 years, worked for the American Red Cross for 2 years, and was an administrative assistant at Wilson College for 10 years. She was an active member of Little Swatara Church of the Brethren and former member of Farm Women Group 5. Barbara volunteered at the local food bank and Shepherding Ministries. She enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, photo albums and she always had a book by her side to read. She loved her family and grandchildren dearly. In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by daughters, Jamie, wife of John Wise, of Bethel and Jo Lyn, wife of Mark Light, of Richland; grandchildren, Sarah, wife of Chris Brubaker, Andrew Wise husband of Alexis, Katie and Jason Light; brother, Harold Miller, husband of Rowena; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Road, Bethel. Viewing will be held at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, August 21, 202 from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Grose Funeral Home, Inc. were entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contribtions may be made to, Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Road, P.O. Box 437, Bethel, PA 19507. GroseFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Little Swatara Church of the Brethren
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Little Swatara Church of the Brethren
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Little Swatara Church of the Brethren
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grose Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved