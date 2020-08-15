Barbara E. Batz, 77, of Myerstown, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. She was the wife of James E. Batz. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on August 19, 2020. Born in Richland, PA on December 29, 1942, Barbara was a daughter of the late LeRoy W. and Pearl E. (Seibert) Miller. A 1960 graduate of Bethel High School. Barbara along with her husband Jim operated Batz Feed and Supply for 14 years, worked for the American Red Cross for 2 years, and was an administrative assistant at Wilson College for 10 years. She was an active member of Little Swatara Church of the Brethren and former member of Farm Women Group 5. Barbara volunteered at the local food bank and Shepherding Ministries. She enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, photo albums and she always had a book by her side to read. She loved her family and grandchildren dearly. In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by daughters, Jamie, wife of John Wise, of Bethel and Jo Lyn, wife of Mark Light, of Richland; grandchildren, Sarah, wife of Chris Brubaker, Andrew Wise husband of Alexis, Katie and Jason Light; brother, Harold Miller, husband of Rowena; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Road, Bethel. Viewing will be held at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, August 21, 202 from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Grose Funeral Home, Inc. were entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contribtions may be made to, Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Road, P.O. Box 437, Bethel, PA 19507. GroseFH.com