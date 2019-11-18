|
Mrs. Barbara A. (Shannon) Bellus, 84, of Kutztown, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Lutheran Home at Topton. Born November 2, 1935, in Millville, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Lacivita) Shannon and the late Florence Riggins. Her husband of 61 years, John J. Bellus, MD, passed away on August 12, 2018. Barbara was a registered nurse for many years. She worked as a private duty nurse as well as working for Dr. Zukoski, Pottstown, and at Manatawny Manor, North Coventry Twp. Barbara was a former member of St. Aloysius Catholic Parish, Pottstown, Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, West Reading, and St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Sinking Spring. She was a 1953 graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Vineland, N.J., and received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Thomas Jefferson College of Nursing in 1957. Barbara loved playing piano for many faiths on many occasions and singing with the Sweet Adelines, Reading. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting and painting. Barbara is survived by her children, Patricia A. (Bellus) Gauger, wife of Jeffrey M. Gauger, Kutztown; Suzanne M. (Bellus) Newman, wife of David Newman, Laureldale; Barbara J. (Bellus) Lenzi, wife of Thomas Lenzi, Pompano Beach, Fla.; and John J. Bellus II, husband of Nicole (Ross) Bellus, West Lawn. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Amanda, wife of Ryan James; Thomas; Valerie; and Brianna; and also by her sister, Jean Petrini, Richland, N.J. Along with her husband, John, and her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by three brothers: Wayne, Paul and Robert. Barbara’s family would especially like to thank the staff of the Breidegam Center at The Lutheran Home at Topton for the love and care of their Mom. A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Chuch, 14833 Kutztown Rd., Kutztown, with Rev. Msgr. Walter T. Scheaffer as celebrant. A visitation will be held Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 14833 Kutztown Rd., Kutztown, PA 19530. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Barbara and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
