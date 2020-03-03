|
|
?Barbara Bennett Nichols 86, passed away Saturday February 29, 2020 in her Exeter residence surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband Robert M. Nichols in 1999 who were married in 1957. Barbara was born in Wilkes Barre, PA., on July 11, 1933 a daughter of the late Lester and Margaret (Jones) Bennett. She was a 1956 graduate of Bloomsburg State Teachers College and began her teaching career at Kutztown School District and secondly, Muhlenberg Elementary School teaching 5th grade math for over 40 years retiring there. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with the retired Muhlenberg teachers. Barbara was an avid gardener, she especially loved her plants and flowers as well as her cats; Chleo and Marlow. She is survived by her son, Robert M. Jr., and his wife Elizabeth Nichols of Harrisburg, her daughter, Cynthia Lee Nichols of Allentown, 5 grandchildren; Megan Fackler (Mark), Keegan Fawley, Lauren Haskins, Nicholas Haskins, Cailean Nichols, and 2 great grandchildren; Tenley Fackler and Isla Fackler. Barbara was predeceased by her sister, Sarah Jane Broody. Services will be Friday March 6, 2020 at 11am in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be Friday 10-11am in the funeral home. Flowers are appreciated or contributions may be made to The Vista School, 1021 Springboard Dr., Hershey, PA 17033 in her memory. Online condolences may be made at www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020