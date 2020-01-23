|
Barbara Ann (McDonough) Blankenbiller, 78, went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020, in her Spring Township residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Stanley L. “Chet” Blankenbiller. They celebrated 60 years of marriage on March 28, 2019. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Priscilla (Zito) McDonough. She was employed by Meridian and Corestate Bank as an adjuster, retiring in 1998. Barbara was a faithful member of Calvary Evangelical Church, of Pennwyn. She enjoyed going to the casinos with her husband and vacationing at the Delaware Shore. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, David; four siblings: Raymond, Janet, Betty and Kathy; four grandchildren: Jason, Vanessa, Kyle and Ryan; three great-grandchildren: Dante, Aliza and RJ; 29 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her son, Scott Blankenbiller; four siblings: Irvin McDonough, Charles McDonough, Robert McDonough and Patricia Kipp. A Celebration of Life is celebrated on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading. Burial will be private. Friends may call Sunday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020