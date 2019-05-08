Barbara A. "Dolly" (Fetter) Brady, 83, of Temple, passed away Wednesday, May 1st in her residence.

Dolly was the widow of the late George F. Brady Sr., who passed away November 5, 2010.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Emily (Koller) Fetter.

Dolly was a member of Spring Valley Church of God where she was a former Sunday school teacher.

Dolly was a 1954 graduate of Muhlenberg High School.

Dolly was employed for twenty-five years for RM Palmer Candy Co.

Surviving is a son, George F. Brady Jr. and wife, Anne Marie Brady, of Carpinteria, Calif. There are three grandchildren: Nicholas, Matthew and Emilia Brady. Also two siblings, Dennis Fetter, and Russell "Dave" Fetter and wife, Sara Fetter. Dolly is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Dolly is predeceased by a brother, Alvin Fetter.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 9th at 2 p.m. at St. John's Gernant's Church Cemetery, 12 Gernants Church Rd., Leesport, PA 19533, with Rev. Robert Hinson officiating.

The Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., in Temple, is

entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



