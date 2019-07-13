Barbara Ann (Hufford) Dotterer, 78, of Reading, passed away peacefully in

Rittenhouse Village on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

She was the devoted, loving wife of the late Larry Royden Dotterer. Born in

Reading on May 4, 1941, Barbara was the only child of the late Carl L. and Esther E. (Bucks) Hufford. She was a

Reading High School graduate and a member of Peace

Lutheran Church on Centre Ave.

Barbara was first employed with Bachman Foods before independently ironing and cleaning houses. She then took employment with Nester's Janitorial, Leslie Faye Clothing and lastly, Walmart for almost 15 years as a dept.

supervisor. Her most important role besides mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was as caregiver to her sweetheart, Larry. Together they were involved with the Reading National Little League. She enjoyed bingo,

going to craft shows and shopping. She took over the "Nosy Rosy Committee of the Neighborhood."

Surviving are three children: Deborah A. (Dotterer)

Keller and her husband, Charles "Chuck," of Reading; Keith A. Dotterer and his wife, Christine (Eyrich), of Leesport; and Wayne S. Dotterer and his wife, Stephanie (Northeimer), of Shillington; six grandchildren: Anthony "Steve" Ferreri and his wife, Lauren (Fenstermacher); Gage Dotterer and his wife, Grace (Titus); Cory Ferreri and his wife, Angie (Phillips); Samantha Dotterer; Zoe (Dotterer) Ramich and her husband, Ryan; and Cameron Dotterer; and three great-grandchildren: Hoyt Dotterer, Mazy Dotterer and Riley Ferreri.

Services for Barbara will be at 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday,

July 16, 2019, in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. A viewing will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Barbara will be laid to rest beside Larry in Forest Hills

Memorial Park.

Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.AumansInc.com.



