Barbara A. (Buckley) Doyle, formerly of West Reading and Shillington, passed away peacefully at the Reading Hospital on

Monday, April 15.

Born October 3, 1942, she was the

daughter of the late James and Anna

(Flanagan) Buckley.

She was married to the late James A. Doyle for 54 years.

Barbara lived most of her life in the Reading area where she attended St Joseph's Grade School and Central

Catholic High School. She attended Goldey Beacom

College in Wilmington, Delaware, where she received an associate degree.

She worked as an executive administrative assistant at the Reading Hospital and Berkshire Health Systems for most of her career. She also worked as a licensed Realtor for a short time with both Realty World and Doyle Associates.

She was a very dedicated and supportive mother and grandmother, who always put her family first. She never missed a game or a meet, and was always a great doubles partner on the court. Her Roman Catholic faith was

extremely important to her; she was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Parish and was a part of several prayer groups.

She was blessed with many talents and interests

including playing the piano, sewing and smocking beautiful dresses, gardening and tennis. She was an avid reader.

Barbara loved animals especially her dog Buckley and her cat Chloe!

Barbara is survived by her five children: Angela Doyle Dennis, of Flying Hills; Matthew J., husband of Colleen, Sinking Spring; James P., husband of MariBeth; Wayne Patrick F., husband of Heather, Sinking Spring; and Justin A., Shillington. "Mom mom" will also be missed by her 13 grandchildren: Madalyn, Olivia, Meghan, Kevan, Claire, Erin, Caroline, Kayleigh, Abigail, Owen, Nathan, Timothy, and Shane.

She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Fredericks, of Sinking Spring.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman

Catholic Church, West Reading. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 8:30-10:00 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading. Burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery.

Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



