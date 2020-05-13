Barbara E. Powers-Jones Barbara E. Powers-Jones, 88, of Reading, passed away Monday, May 11th, at Berks Heim Nursing Home. Barbara was born in Reading, PA on May 10, 1932, a daughter of the late Ada V. (Hofmann) and Russell L. Bankes. She was the wife of Johnnie M. Jones who predeceased her in 2013.. She was employed as an LPN at Wernersville State Hospital, Wernersville, PA and Caron Foundation. Barbara is also survived by a brother, Russell Bankes, husband of Sherry Bankes, of Annandale, Minnesota, a sister-in-law Cass Jones of Reading and by many nieces and nephews. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Twp., PA. on Monday at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.