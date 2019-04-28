Barbara Ann "BooBoo" (Lehr) Fletcher, 76, formerly of Sinking Spring, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Lutheran Home at Topton.

She was the wife of the late Robert J. Fletcher. Barbara, a daughter of the late Christian and Ruth E. (Haedrich) Lehr, was born in Philadelphia.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan Leigh Heisey,

Fleetwood; a granddaughter, Leigh Ann Heisey; three brothers: Christian Lehr, husband of Gwen, N.J.; Robert J. Lehr, husband of Linda, Philadelphia; and Thomas R. Lehr, Philadelphia; a sister, Judith A., widow of Kenneth Oczkowski, Harleysville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah J. Lehr.

She was a longtime member of St. John's (Hain's) UCC, Wernersville. She graduated from Frankford High School and was last working as a Legal Secretary for Roland & Schlegel, until her retirement in 2010.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 30th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hain's Church Cemetery, Wernersville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's (Hain's) UCC, 591 N. Church Rd.,

Wernersville, PA 19565.

