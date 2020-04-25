Reading Eagle Obituaries
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Barbara Gans


1935 - 2020
Barbara Gans Obituary
Barbara Jane (Gragg) Gans, 84, of Reading, passed away in ManorCare- Laureladale on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late, Richard H. Gans. The couple married in St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on July 21, 1956. Sadly, Richard passed away in 2019. Born in Reading on May 10, 1935, she was the only child of the late William L. and Jane G. (Fisher) Gragg. Barbara was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church and sang in the church choir. She loved any kind of music. Barbara was also a huge animal lover. Barbara was employed in retail. First starting in Wittich’s Music Store, then Eckert’s Music Store and lastly, Zeswitz Music Store. Later she moved over to fine clothing stores, The Heather Shop and the Marilyn Shop before retiring. Surviving are several nieces and nephews. Services for Barbara are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at or the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at www.berksarl.org/donate. Edward j. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading is honored to assist the family. Fond memories and condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
