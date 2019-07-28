Barbara Ann Garnett (Lucas) peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the age of 79.

She was born August 30, 1939, in Reading Hospital, to the late William and Ruby

(Williams) Lucas.

Barbara graduated from Reading High in 1957. She

attended Reading Area Community College and received her associate degree in early childhood education. Barbara was last employed by the Reading School District as a school crossing guard. Her work history includes

companies such as Two Guys, American Bank, Perspectives and the Reading Children's Home.

Nan, the name her grandchildren would call her, was known for her contagious and genuine smile.

Her passion for Christ led her to become a member of St. James Church of God In Christ, where she accepted the Lord as her Savior. Her love for gospel music led her to serve in the church choir for many years.

Barbara is preceded in death by her father and mother, William and Ruby Lucas; her dad, Dingo Fonseca; her

husband, John Garnett; 3 brothers: Ronald, Kirk and Barry; her daughter, Cheryl Garnett; 1 granddaughter, Portia; and 2 great-granddaughters, Myana and Mikyla.

She left 3 daughters to cherish her legacy: Cynthia D. Weaver (Hermond), of Pennsylvania; Beverly L. Chisholm (Oliver), of Texas; and Dorothy A. Moore (Torrey), of

Georgia; 4 Godchildren: Deven Moseley, Earl Lucas,

Anthony Davis and Robinette Brown; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Barbara is also survived by 2 brothers, Donald and William Lucas; 3 sisters: Carlotta Lucas, Janet Danner and Michelle Allen; a soulmate, Theodore Snead; a host of nieces,

nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

Services will be held Monday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m., with viewings Sunday, August 4th from 12-3:00 p.m., and Monday 9-10:00 a.m., in Henninger Funeral Home,

Reading. Interment will be in Charles Evans Cemetery.

www.henningerfuneralhome.com

