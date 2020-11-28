Barbara A. (Keller) Gehringer, 75, of Virginville, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Bern Township, PA. Born September 29, 1945, in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Wagner) Keller. She and her husband of 57 years, Lee C. Gehringer, were married on March 9, 1963 at Zion United Church of Christ, Shoemakersville. Barbara attended Fleetwood Area School District and went on to work for over 30 years as a sewing machine operator for Lyon’s Knitting Mills, Temple. She was a member of Zion’s Lutheran Church, Perry Twp. She enjoyed cooking and sewing for her family, gardening, embroidering and collecting Longaberger baskets. She also liked decorating and maintaining her home, supporting the Virginville Fire Company and Grange, and most of all, caring for and spoiling her beloved dog, Max. In addition to her husband, Lee, Barbara is survived by her two sons, Allen L. Gehringer, husband of Jennefer L. (Fry) Gehringer, Richmond Twp, and Scott A. Gehringer, husband of Sueann M. (Schwoyer) Gehringer, Greenwich Twp. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jonathan, Ariel, Nick and Kristin, Bre and fiancé Ian (Noll), Audrey, Tommy and Jessie, and Molly, her great-granddaughter, Adaliene, her brother and his wife, Richard and Shirley Keller, Dauberville and by her sister and her husband, Betty and Leroy Christman, Kutztown. Along with her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Dissinger. Graveside Funeral Services for Barbara will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Zion’s Cemetery, 770 Zion Church Rd, Hamburg. Inurnment will follow in the cemetery. In honor of her love for her doggies, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Barbara and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com
