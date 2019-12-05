Home

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Interment
Following Services
Laureldale Cemetery
Barbara Hartman Obituary
Barbara J. Hartman Barbara J. Hartman, 87, of Phoenixville, and previously of Wyomissing, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:49 am in Woodbridge Place, Phoenixville. She was preceded in death by her husband Salona K. Hartman in 1973, and two sisters, Gloria Dahms and Charmaine Casey. Born in Hyde Park, Berks County, Mrs. Hartman was the daughter of the late Ralph C. and Estella (Rothermel) Moyer. She was a 1950 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. She was employed as a telephone operator and later as a field supervisor for Bell Telephone until her retirement and was an active member of Bell Telephone Pioneers. She attended LCBC Berks Campus. Mrs. Hartman is survived by her daughter, Llona H. Stish, of Morgantown and her son, Craig A. Hartman, husband of Rochelle A. Hartman, of Phoenixville and her granddaughters Valerie, Lauren, Jessica, Lindsay, Julie, Kimberly and her 13 great-grandchildren. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12:30 pm. Pastor Travis Albanesius will officiate. Interment will follow in Laureldale Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Friday 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
