|
|
Barbara S. Hartman, 89, of Cornwall Manor, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late D. Willis Hartman whom she married in 1953. Barbara was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 10, 1930 and grew up in Hatboro, PA, daughter of the late Robert David and Grace Meyer Schork. She was a 1948 graduate of Hatboro High School and received her teaching degree from Millersville State Teachers College in 1952. Barbara taught elementary school at Haight School in Alameda, CA, along with Springford, PA and Collegeville, PA. She finished her career teaching Reading at Palmyra Middle School in 1987. She enjoyed bowling, quilting, bird watching, the Phillies, Penn State football, collecting Teddy Bears, and Project Feeder Watch. Her biggest joys in life were her children and grandchildren whether it was reading to them at a young age or watching them achieve their goals in life. Barbara is survived by children David Hartman of Plymouth Meeting, Kathy, wife of Scott Smith of League City, TX, Keith, husband of Anita Hartman of Media, PA and 3 grandchildren, Samantha, Robert, and Maya. A private time of gathering by her family will be held. There will be a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to would be appreciated. To share on line condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com or for further information please call 717-272-4634.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020