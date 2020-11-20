Barbara J. (Reber) Lepera Barbara J. (Reber) Lepera, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in her Reading home, surrounded by loving family. A daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Hiester) Reber, Barbara was married to Bernard R. Lepera, who passed away in 1989. Barbara adored her family, and especially loved spending time with everyone during the Holidays. A self-proclaimed “people-person,” she thoroughly enjoyed being around others, and was a fantastic wife, mother and Mom-Mom. In her later years, Barbara enjoyed simple pleasures, like playing bingo and computer games with her friends, and watching deer and other animals in the woods outside her home. She also enjoyed the folks she became good friends with while working as a housekeeper many years at St. Michael’s Convent/Sacred Heart Villa, Reading, and when she and her husband operated Lepera’s Takeout Sandwich Shop. Barb is survived by her five children: daughter Linda Fabriziani, widow of Peter, Rehoboth Beach, DE; and sons Michael Lepera, husband of Linda, Muhlenberg; Alan Lepera, husband of Joyce, Wyomissing; Dennis Lepera and James Lepera, both of Reading. Also surviving are 10 loving grandchildren who will dearly miss their Mom-Mom: Michael, Rebecca, Rachel, Andrew, Ashley, Alecia, Melissa, Matthew, Anthony and Macey; a brother, Thomas Reber, husband of Sheila; a sister, Frances Blystone, and nine great grandchildren. Barbara was predeceased by her grandson Dennis Lepera, and sisters Jeanette Gaynor, Margaret Boyer, and Patricia Laity. The Lepera family would like to sincerely thank the devoted caregivers from Heartland Hospice for their compassion and expert care of Barbara the past few weeks. Services will be private at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Barbara’s memory to Sacred Heart Villa, 51 Seminary Drive, Reading, PA 19605, or the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at www.berksarl.org
. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.