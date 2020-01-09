|
Barbara J. Yocom Zettlemoyer, 84 of Exeter Twp., passed away on Jan. 8th in Berkshire Center where she was a recent resident. She was the wife of Leonard F. Zettlemoyer. Born in McConnellstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rev. W.R. Yocom and the late Helen (Kerlin) Yocom. She was a graduate of Shillington High School class of 1953 and received her Bachelors degree in Elementary Education from West Chester University. Barbara then received her Masters degree from Penn State University in Gifted Education. Barbara had taught in both Wilson and Reading School Districts and then later in Stroudsburg School District with her focus in Elementary Education. She last taught as an Assistant Professor at East Stroudsburg University. Barbara sang in the Reading Choral Society as well as in her church choir. She is predeceased by her daughter, Heather J. Zettlemoyer. Surviving in addition to her husband is one son, David Zettlemoyer, Conshohocken, PA; sister, Janet Gsellman, Reston, VA. Funeral Services and Burial will be private. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge of her arrangements. 610-370-1300
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020