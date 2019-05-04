Barbara Jean "Jeannie" Dahms, 52, of Exeter Township, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.

She was the wife of Colin S. Dahms. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, Jeannie was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Ann (Hall) Ganther. She worked as an

engineering technician at Elite Sportswear in Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her husband Colin, Jeannie is survived by her son, Broderick U. "Brody" Dahms; and her sisters:

Susan Ganther, of North Carolina; Carol Grau, of

Massachusetts; and Marilynn Wickstrom, of Washington State.

Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Freya Harris will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory,

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in memory of Mrs. Barbara Jean Dahms.

Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



