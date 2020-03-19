|
Barbara Jean Stevens, 71 of Reading, went to be with the Lord on March 18th. Born in Eustis, FL., she was the daughter of Essie Lee (King) Grantham of Reading, and the late Walter H. Grantham, Sr. Barbra Jean was predeceased by one sister, Loretta Y. Perez. She is survived by three sons, Darnell L. Stevens, Philadelphia, PA, Alonzo “Dante” Stevens and Arturo Stevens, Sr., both of Reading. Also surviving are two sisters, Bernadette Grantham, Reading, PA, Geneva Jenkins, Philadelphia, PA; one brother, Walter Grantham, Jr., Reading, PA; 4 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren. In accordance with state and federal regulations placed on public gatherings we encourage a minimal gathering for her and everyone’s funeral. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will be in Laureldale Cemetery. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading has charge of arrangements. www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020