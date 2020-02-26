|
Barbara K. Grebloskie, age 73 of Landenberg, PA, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 peacefully at her home with her son and husband by her side. She was the wife of her loving husband, Eugene J. Grebloskie, with whom she shared 53 beautiful years of marriage. Born 1946 in Reading, PA, Barbara was the daughter of the late Stanley Kozik and the late Angela Bonk Kozik. After graduating from Central Catholic High School, Barbara attended Temple University. She went on to work as a manager for a data entry company and then found her true passion in life – raising her son, Steven, and spending time with her family. In her later years, she worked as a real estate agent for Patterson Schwartz and then retired upon the birth of her grandson Gabriel. Barbara thoroughly enjoyed golf and was a fantastic cook. Most of all, Barbara loved being a mother, grandmother and a wife. Gene was proud to be her husband and the two had a wonderful relationship. She was a loving, charitable, selfless, dynamic and determined woman who was filled with warmth, wit and wisdom. All who had the pleasure of knowing Barbara will truly miss her. In addition to her husband, Gene, Barbara is survived by her son, E Steven Grebloskie, his wife Nicole and their son, Gabriel; her sister in law, Marcia Hinner and her husband, Barry; as well as several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her brother, Barry Kozik. You are invited to visit with Barbara’s family and friends Monday, March 2, 2020 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Services will follow visitation and begin at 12:00PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Barbara’s family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to Penn Medicine Hospice, 795 E. Marshall St., Suite 204, West Chester PA 19380. To view Barbara’s online tribute and to share a message with her family, visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020