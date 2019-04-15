Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Kershner.

Barbara E. Kershner, 73, of White Haven Center, White Haven, Pa., passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, in White Haven Center.

Born in Maxatawny Twp., she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Kathryn (Ziegler) Kershner.

Barbara is survived by her siblings: Dennis Kershner, husband of JoAnn, in Texas, Ronald Kershner, husband of Kathy, Hamburg, Donald Kershner, husband of Candy, Hamburg, Scott Kershner, husband of Cyndi, Shoemakersville, Gayle Ellis, wife of Larry, in Texas, and Kathleen

Kershner, Hamburg; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th St., Hamburg (off-street parking in rear). Burial will follow in Ziegel's Cemetery, Breinigsville. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Wednesday, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



