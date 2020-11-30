1/1
Barbara Kittrell
Barbara I. (Lilley) Kittrell, 88, formerly of Reading and Oley, died November 30, 2020 at Towne Manor West, Norristown. Born, October 9, 1932, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late William A. Lilley, Sr. and Anna May (Lines) Lilley. Barbara was a 1950 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed as the executive director of the Berks County Bar Association for over 30 years, retiring in 2007. During her career she was awarded with a lot of prestigious awards through the Bar Association. Barbara is survived by her three children: Sharon, Jeff, and Sue; four grandchildren: Erin Rohacek, Lindsay Bevan, Devin Dougherty, and Stacey Milliken; five great grandchildren, who were the love of her life; and her five siblings: Virginia, Ann, Wilma, Lynne, and William, Jr. A beloved grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt, she will be sadly missed by all. Barbara’s beloved dog, Toby, was her pride and joy her last few years of life, until he passed shortly before she did. Services will be held Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held from 5-6 p.m. Masks must be worn to attend the viewing or service. Burial at Lobachsville Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association of Berks County, 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601 and/or Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11 th Street, Reading, PA 19604. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

