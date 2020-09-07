Barbara Korb

Barbara I. Korb, 77, of Flying Hills, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away September 6, 2020 at Penn State Health/St. Joseph where she was a patient. She was the wife of Joseph H. Korb, Sr. with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Paul H. and Naomi V. (Breidenstein) Dautrich. She worked as a seamstress at Fleetwood Shirt Factory and lastly at Fleetwood Tannery until retiring. Barbara was a 1961 graduate of Gov. Mifflin High School, a graduate of Empire Beauty School and an EMT with the Fleetwood Vol. Fire Company. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children – Joseph H. Korb, Jr., husband of Suzanne, Hallam, Joan L. wife of Wesley Coleman, Millersville, MD, Eric T. Korb husband of Constance, Furlong, 7 grandchildren – Joshua Korb husband of Chae, Jared Korb, Tyler Coleman, Kyle Coleman, Brandon Korb, Ethan Korb, Emma Korb, 3 great grandchildren and siblings – Naomi Brigel, Wernersville, Elizabeth Blank, Monocacy Station, Daniel Dautrich, Higgins and Charlie Dautrich, Hamburg. She was predeceased by siblings – Paul, Jim, Ruth, Lottie, and Kathryn. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring. Fr. Stephen Isaac celebrant. Family and friends will be received immediately following the mass. Interment in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood at a later date, for family only. Please remember Barbara by making a contribution to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Phila, PA 19104. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Korb family. www.kleefuneralhome.com