Barbara M. Brown
Barbara M. Brown Barbara M. Brown, 78, of Bern Township, passed away, Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Born in Centre Township, she was the daughter of the late Calvin A. and June R. (Shade) Schappell. Barbara was a 1959 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School. She was employed as a bartender at Shoemakersville Fire Company for 32 years, retiring on September 29, 2014. Barbara was a life member of Shoemakersville Fire Company and Auxiliary. During this time, she served as President and Vice President. She is survived by a daughter; Karen M., wife of Scott Ulrich, Bern Township. Four grandchildren: Brock DeLong, Donielle Barlan, Samantha Bauscher, and Rachel DeLong; three great grandchildren, and a sister; Carol, wife of the late Thomas Burkey, Tilden Township, also survive her. Barbara was predeceased by one son, Kerry S. DeLong on March 3, 2019. As per Barbara’s request, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shoemakersville Fire Company, Truck Crew, 300 Church Avenue, Shoemakersville, PA 19555. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-2955
