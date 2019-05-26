Barbara L. McDonnell, formerly of

Seaford, Del., and Elverson, Pa., died after a short but brutal battle with cancer. She passed surrounded by family at her

daughter's home in Mohnton, Pa., on May 20, 2019.

Born in North Baltimore, Ohio, in 1935, she was the youngest and last surviving child born to George and Sylvia (Barger) Leibold.

She was predeceased by brothers: Robert, Richard and Bruce Leibold; as well as sister, Janice Koby.

Married in 1973, she was the widow of Carroll R.

"Mickey" McDonnell.

She is survived by daughters: Lauren S. (Washabaugh) Lush and her husband, Tom, of Plowville; Christine B. (Washabaugh) Greenawalt, of New Port Ritchie, Fla.; and Elizabeth (McDonnell) Graves, of Wilmington, Del. Additionally, she is survived by grandchildren: Eric McDonnell, Marcus Graves, Ryan Greenawalt, Rebekah Hinchcliffe, Alyssa Carter, Melissa Landrigan; and four great-grandchildren: Emilie Graves, Rory Landrigan, Camden Carter and Zoe Greenawalt.

At the family's request, services will be private.

Barbara's daughters wish to convey the following:

"We can't begin to say how grateful we are to the small army of hospice and home health staff who took such

wonderful care of Mom in her last days. Their unfailing kindness and concern allowed us time as a family to laugh and cry as we shared old memories and prepared to say our goodbyes. They made this very difficult and emotional time a little easier to bear for us. Each home health aide from

Visiting Angels, particularly JoAnn Morrison and Rhonda Buckmire, treated our mother with dignity, tenderness and respect. To the staff at Hospice and Community Care, most especially Carole Peachey, Ingrid Magill, Nilda Roman, Melissa Bauza, Rachael Honberger, Leslie Duke and Rachel Mabry: All of you worked so hard to reduce Mom's pain, treated not just our mother but our entire family

respectfully and ensured her exit from this world was as peaceful as possible."

And now we look forward to every visit from the

cardinals …

