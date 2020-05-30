Barbara “Bobbie” Tait McGlinn died peacefully of natural causes at her home on Friday, May 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 76 years old. Bobbie was the wife of businessman and philanthropist Terrence J. McGlinn Sr., who passed in 2017. Born in Philadelphia on August 12, 1943, Bobbie was the oldest child of Stewart R. and Agnes (Allen) Tait. She graduated from Exeter High School in 1961. A talented artist, Bobbie earned a fine arts scholarship to Pepperdine University, but instead chose to remain in Berks County and attend Albright College. Her choice proved fortuitous, because shortly thereafter Bobbie met and married Terry McGlinn, the love of her life, and they built a beautiful life together. She was employed in the engineering department of The Bell Telephone Company for several years, but found her true calling as a devoted wife and mother of four children. Bobbie enjoyed helping her community, and volunteered for multiple organizations, including the Junior League of Reading and the St. Joseph’s Hospital auxiliary committee. She was also a member of the United Way Tocqueville Society, which strives to improve lives through generous annual gifts, and served as a part-time art teacher at St. Ignatius Loyola Regional School. In the 1980s, with her dear friend Sandy Larkin, she co-founded Larkin-McGlinn Interiors. Together Bobbie and Sandy added flair, color and style to many homes and businesses in Berks County, and they had fun doing so. Bobbie was part of a close group of friends, self-named the Chatty Crafters, who met regularly for over 40 years to create, travel and learn new skills. As many liked to say, the group was a bit more chatty than crafty. Bobbie loved her local ladies golf groups, both at the Berkshire Country Club in Berks and at the Bay Colony Club in Naples, Fla. She was always quick to smile at good shots or bad. A ‘hit-and-giggle’ format was her favorite way to play. She also enjoyed painting (portraits not walls), tennis and reading. Spending time with (and shopping for) her 12 grandchildren was among Bobbie’s favorite pastimes. She absolutely adored every minute with them and always made Christmas special. Due to Terry’s love for Notre Dame, Bobbie quickly came to love Fighting Irish football tailgates and games. In 1997 she was honored by the Notre Dame Alumni Association as an Honorary Alumna, a distinction in which she took great pride. She reveled in the spirit and camaraderie of their Notre Dame family and friends. Bobbie was fond of dinners with friends, and of hosting memorable parties and events for them. Her favorite thing to make for dinner was reservations. Known for her quick wit and never-ending trivia knowledge, Bobbie prided herself on reading every volume of the encyclopedia as a child (though it was later learned that she only got to volume R). She was at once worldly and homespun – equally comfortable at formal dinners and backyard picnics – and had an innate sense of grace and style. Bobbie and Terry shared a passion for charitable giving, and over the last 30 years became one of Berks County’s leading philanthropic couples. They were passionate about supporting organizations that created a greater sense of community good, and devoted their time and resources to many in need through their Colonial Oaks Foundation, committed to improving the quality of life in Berks. Among the many recipients of their generosity are the McGlinn Conference Center at Alvernia University, the United Way of Berks County, Berks Catholic High School, McGlinn Hall at Caron Treatment Centers, Safe Berks, Habitat for Humanity, Olivet Boys & Girls Clubs of Reading, and Breast Cancer Services of Berks County. Most notable was their founding and support of the The McGlinn Family Regional Cancer Center at Reading Hospital/Tower Health. Bobby and Terry were equally generous to The University of Notre Dame. They were recipients of Caron Treatment Centers’ prestigious Richard J. Caron Award and of Alvernia University’s Franciscan Award. Bobbie is survived by her brothers, Stewart Tait, Lititz, Pa., and Hugh Tait, Sinking Spring, Pa. Also surviving are her four children: daughter Meg Shields, wife of Patrick, Wyomissing, Pa.; son John, husband of Melissa (Wochner), Malvern, Pa.; daughter Chrissy Auman, wife of Tod, Sinking Spring, Pa.; and son TJ, husband of Kristin (Emkey), also of Sinking Spring, Pa. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, whom she adored: Patrick Shields Jr. (Marykate), Lindsay Shields, Daniel McGlinn, Conor Shields, Tait McGlinn, Teddy Auman, Amy Shields, John McGlinn, Carter Auman, Kelly McGlinn, Maggie Auman and Terrence McGlinn III. There is one great-granddaughter, Cotter Tait Shields, and many beloved nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing on Friday, June 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading.The family urges attendees to please respect social distancing and other pandemic protocols. Mass and burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the McGlinn Cancer Center, c/o Reading Hospital/Tower Health, Sixth Avenue, West Reading, Pa., 19611. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.