Barbara Ann McGowan, 80, of Laureldale, died August 15, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital.
Born September 23, 1938, in Union Township, Berks County, she was a daughter of the late Harry L. Sr. and
Emma M. (Hess) McGowan.
She was a graduate of Reading High School and attended Muhlenberg Vo-Tech. Barbara was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Geigertown. She was employed for over 40 years in the sanitation department with Luden's Candy, Reading. Barbara was one of the first
female racers in Soap Box Derbys around Berks County in the 1940s and 1950s. She was a volunteer with Meals-On-Wheels and enjoyed helping family and friends with various projects. Barbara loved traveling and was an avid fan of the Reading Phillies, Penn State Football, Philadelphia
Eagles and the Philadelphia Phillies.
She was predeceased by her brother, Harry R. McGowan Jr., and his wife, Shirley M. (Gaumer) McGowan.
Barbara is survived by nieces and nephews: Patricia A., wife of John P. Trubilla; Steven A. McGowan; Stewart R. McGowan, life partner of Carlos J. Ferrer; and Denise M. McGowan, all of Hamburg, and their extended families.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, August 21st, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Services and burial will be private in St. Paul's Church Cemetery, Geigertown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1136 Geigertown Road,
Birdsboro, PA 19508. For online condolences, visit: www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019