Barbara A. McKay Barbara A. McKay, 77, of Richmond Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Penn State Health St. Joseph. She was the wife of Donald D. McKay. They were married on March 9, 1963 and celebrated 57 years of marriage. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Daniel M. and Edith M. (Witman) Stetzler. Barbara worked for Saucony Shoe Factory, Kutztown. She loved to cook and spend time with family and friends. Barbara especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, David A. McKay, and his wife, Tricia, Sinking Spring; and Deborah A. McKay, Hamburg; and two granddaughters:, Lauren and Leah. Barbara is also survived by her siblings: Dennis M. Stetzler and his wife, Judith, Lenhartsville; Barry L. Stetzler and his wife, Peggy, Shillington; and Nancy L. (Stetzler), wife of Dallas Stump, Virginville. She was predeceased by a brother, Earl D. Stetzler. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Molltown. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
