Barbara Ann (Hoover) Miller, 79, of

Reading, passed away peacefully in Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown on Friday, July 5, 2019.

She was the loving wife of the late Leon

Richard Miller. Born in Reading on November 16, 1939, Barbara was a daughter of the late Charles Samuel and Ethel Naomi (Shuman) Hoover. She was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church. Barbara enjoyed being with her family. She was a wonderful, giving mother and her grandchildren were her life.

Surviving is a son, Richard L. and his wife, Stephanie L. (Hart) Miller, of Birdsboro; three grandchildren, Jonathan Bieber, Lauren Miller and Evan Miller, all of Birdsboro; a son-in-law, Roy Bieber, of Birdsboro; her sister, Rita (Hoover) Grube of Reading and her brother, Russell Hoover of Laureldale.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Leon, Barbara is predeceased by her daughter, Peri Ann (Miller) Bieber, five brothers and two sisters.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Twp., is honored to serve Barbara and her family. Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.AumansInc.com.



