Barbara Nazimov
Barbara C. Nazimov, 77, passed June 18th in her residence. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of Milton and Alice (Liberman) Cohen. She was a member of Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom, Wyomissing. She worked many years for the Jewish Federation in many different capacities. She is survived by a brother, Dr. Jerry Cohen of Philadelphia. She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Heather. Services will be held in Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Shillington. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
