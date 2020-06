Barbara Nazimov

Barbara C. Nazimov, 77, passed June 18th in her residence. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of Milton and Alice (Liberman) Cohen. She was a member of Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom, Wyomissing. She worked many years for the Jewish Federation in many different capacities. She is survived by a brother, Dr. Jerry Cohen of Philadelphia. She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Heather. Services will be held in Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Shillington. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com