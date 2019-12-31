|
Barbara Ann (Loomis) Quinter, 69, of Elverson, Chester Co., Pa., passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in the comfort of her home. Born in Pottstown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward A. and the late Betty (Kessler) Loomis. She was the wife of Francis H. Quinter of Elverson, Pa. Barbara was a school teacher for Reading High School. She loved shopping, sewing, gardening and cooking. She was a member of PSEA and she was an animal lover. Surviving Barbara, along with her husband Francis, are one son, Jesse Quinter, of Elverson, Pa.; one daughter, Katie Quinter, wife of Tim Smerecky, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and one brother, Edward Loomis, of Ohio. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA 19508, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170 Bethlehem, PA 18017. www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com Dengler Funeral Home Inc. Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
