Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Quinter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Quinter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Quinter Obituary
Barbara Ann (Loomis) Quinter, 69, of Elverson, Chester Co., Pa., passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in the comfort of her home. Born in Pottstown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward A. and the late Betty (Kessler) Loomis. She was the wife of Francis H. Quinter of Elverson, Pa. Barbara was a school teacher for Reading High School. She loved shopping, sewing, gardening and cooking. She was a member of PSEA and she was an animal lover. Surviving Barbara, along with her husband Francis, are one son, Jesse Quinter, of Elverson, Pa.; one daughter, Katie Quinter, wife of Tim Smerecky, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and one brother, Edward Loomis, of Ohio. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA 19508, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170 Bethlehem, PA 18017. www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com Dengler Funeral Home Inc. Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dengler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -