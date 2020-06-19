Barbara R. “Peachy” Morton Barbara R. “Peachy” Morton, 88, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, June16, 2020 at 12:20 pm surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late George R. Morton who passed away January 28, 2009. Born in Reading, Mrs. Morton was the daughter of the late Harry A. and Rose C. (Pfeifer) Weber. She was employed by Berkshire Knitting Mills. Mrs. Morton enjoyed dining with friends, talking on the telephone, sending and receiving greeting cards and loved her cat Nikki. Mrs. Morton lived all of her 88 years in the same neighborhood, growing up on one side of the street, getting married and moving to the other side of the street. Mrs. Morton is survived by her daughters Debbie L. Garrison, wife of Doug Garrison of Womelsdorf; Patricia A. Hartman, wife of David Hartman of Fellsmere, Florida; Margaret R. Morton, companion of James Smith of Douglassville and her granddaughter Amanda L. Jimenez. Funeral Service will be held in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reverend Darryl A. Cruz will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home Thursday 10:00 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to USS Charles H. Roan c/o Richard F. Souza 6396 Manassas Court, Pensacola, Florida 32503-7530 in memory of Mrs. Barbara R. Morton. Online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.