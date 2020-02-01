Home

Barbara Radcliff


1933 - 2020
Barbara Radcliff Obituary
Barbara Ann (Simonds) Radcliff, age 86, of Wyomissing, and formerly of Downingtown, Pa.,, died on January 31, 2020, at the Highlands of Wyomissing. Born August 6, 1933, in Rochester, N.Y., Mrs. Radcliff was the daughter of Walter W. and Lillian (Northrop) Simonds and the wife of the late Richard L. Radcliff, who died April 16, 2015. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn R. Macadangdang (Robert), of Wyomissing; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin R. Yontz (Thomas). She was a 1954 graduate of Penn State University and a 1967 graduate of Drexel University with an MLS degree. Mrs. Radcliff retired in 1993 as Director of Children’s Services of the Chester County Library. She also served as head of the Downingtown Public Library and an elementary librarian in the Downingtown School District. Mrs. Radcliff was a member of Lincoln Park Community United Methodist Church and an active member of Central Presbyterian Church, Downingtown, Pa., for 50 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lincoln Park Community United Methodist Church, 1 Carlisle Ave., Reading, PA 19609. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
