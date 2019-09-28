|
Barbara H. (Bierman) Schneiderman, age 95, of Reading, Pa., and most recently a
resident of Silver Spring, Md., passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
She was the only child of Saul and Ida Bierman; widow of Dr. Harry Schneiderman; mother of Brad and Marc Schneiderman; mother-in-law of MaryAnn and Sharlene; and nanny of Lee and Max.
Barbara loved her hometown of Reading, Pa., and was proud to be the fourth generation of her family to live there. She was a voracious reader, a sports enthusiast,
especially the NBA, and loved her lifelong childhood friends. She loved her sons above all else, had an
independent spirit, a great sense of humor and was
gracious and friendly to all who met her. In Reading, Pa., Barbara worked for Head Start, attended Albright College and sang and played piano on the radio in her early years. Her family, friends and caregivers will miss her.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in Kesher Zion Cemetery.
Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of
arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 28, 2019