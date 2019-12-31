|
|
Barbara Fite Schweikle, 88, of Charlottesville, died peacefully at home, on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Carl F. “Todd” Schweikle, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage before his death in 2003. ?Born in Allentown, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Alonzo S. and Mabel Landis Fite. Barbara lived for many years in Reading, Pa., where she worked in the Wilson High School library. She and her husband retired to Port Orange, Fla., before moving to Charlottesville, Va., to be close to family. Giving back to the community was important to Barbara, and she volunteered at the UVA Hospital gift shop and the concierge desk at Sentara Martha Jefferson Outpatient Care Center for many years during her retirement. A wonderful wife, mother and Nana, she is survived by her two children, Gail Schweikle Bashore and her husband, Dr. Randy Bashore, of Fork Union, Va.; and Brett Schweikle and his wife, Kim, of Pittsburgh, Pa. Two loving granddaughters, Kate Bashore and her husband, Efren Caballes; and Krista Schweikle also survive her. She was predeceased by her grandson, Luke Bashore. Per Barbara’s request, there will be no funeral service. A private remembrance for immediate family will take place at a later time. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the talented caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care as well as the caring support staff and nurses from the Hospice of the Piedmont. Thanks as well to Dr. Andy Wolf for his care and concern over many years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Virginia Health Services, PO Box 220, New Canton, VA 23123 (attn Luci Meinhard,) or online at www.cvhsinc.org/donate (Barbara F. Schweikle pharmacy fund.)
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020