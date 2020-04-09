|
|
Barbara Shirley (Hansen) Lord, 84, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, in her Spring Township home. She was married to the late Gerald L. Lord, who passed on December 23, 1994. Born in Greenwich, CT, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Gladys (Jarvis) Hansen. Barbara is survived by three daughters: Cynthia Mateer married to Charles Mateer, Gail Lord Wixon, and Karen Paris married to Michael Paris, and three grandchildren who she loved very much: Lauren Mateer, Ian Wixon and Andrea Mateer. Barbara graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. During Barbara’s first years in Reading, she worked as a Registered Nurse for the Visiting Nurse Association, followed by time at home raising her three daughters. She later returned to her nursing career at Western Electric. Barbara continued to share her nursing skill and knowledge as a volunteer Parish nurse, maintaining her license until 2017. Barbara was a member of Bausman Memorial United Church of Christ, Wyomissing, where she was active in various committees. Barbara was especially pleased to help families by coordinating the church clothing collection for Cups of Compassion and by preparing and serving meals at Opportunity House. Barbara loved spending time with her family, and she loved her home and her community. She had a passion for gardening and a talent for making those who met her feel special. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Bausman Memorial United Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bausman Memorial United Church of Christ, 1064 Penn Ave, Wyomissing, PA 19610 or to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020