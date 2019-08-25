|
Barbara L. Smaglinski, 73, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away on August 21, 2019, at Arden Courts of
Allentown.
Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Catherine (Hoverter) Boltz.
Barbara graduated from Reading High School in 1964. She retired as vice president from National Penn Bank where she spent 26 of the 45 years she worked in the
banking industry. She was an active member in her
community, volunteering as a Girl Scout leader for Troop #1364 in Exeter Township, and serving as chairman of the board of Berks Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services. Barbara also dedicated her time to volunteering for the United Way and served on the board for Campfire U.S.A.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Smaglinski, of Reading; son-in-law, Gary Williams; and her brothers,
Jeffrey C. Boltz, husband of Donna Boltz, of Westin, Fla., and David E. Boltz, husband of Susan Boltz, of Virginia Beach, Va. She also leaves behind 5 nieces and a nephew, as well as her great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held privately by the family.
