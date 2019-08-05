|
Barbara Ann (Szilli) Smith, 75, of Pottstown, widow of Arthur F. "Tinch" Smith Jr., passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville.
Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Frank Szilli and Anna (Endy) Szilli.
Barbara worked at Great American Belt as a laborer as well as previously working at Bank of Pennsylvania as a cleaner. While raising her children, Barbara also watched children in her home.
Surviving is a daughter, Holly, wife of Mike Perry; and two sons, Arthur, husband of Tracy, and Scott; seven grandchildren: Rachel, Jessica, Daniel, Joseph, Alyssa, Autumn and Michael; as well as two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Evelyn. She is also survived by four brothers: Robert, Richard, Frank and David; and a sister, Linda.
Barbara was predeceased by an infant daughter, Beth Ann; and a twin sister, Patricia; as well as a brother, Walter.
Barbara was a member of Bally Mennonite Church. She enjoyed bingo, listening to live music at fairs and loved her grand dogs.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Bally Mennonite Church, 1481 Route 100, Bally, Pa. A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Ave, Boyertown, Pa. Burial will be in Hill Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's and JDRF Diabetes foundation in her name.