Barbara A. Streeter, 82, of Reading, passed away Sunday, November 22nd, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Barbara was born in Chester, Delaware County on May 21, 1938, a daughter of the late Ida Belle (Rittenhouse) and Earl Mattiford. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Birdsboro and worked as a Insurance Claims Manager at Clair O’Dell Insurance, PlymouthMeeting for 20 years retiring 2002. She loved the ocean and the beach. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Barbara L., wife of Donald Mitchell, of Shillington; two sons; Keith M., husband of Heather Phillips, of Shillington; Scott E. Phillips, of Laurel, MD; two brothers; Jack A., widower of Patricia Mattiford, of Bonita Springs, FL; Donald E. Mattiford, of Vero Beach, FL. She is also survived by six grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to The Vet On Main, 330 W. Main St., Birdsboro, PA 19506. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
