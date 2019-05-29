Barbara M. Thomas, 73, passed away

Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Laurel Center,

following a 30-year battle with Parkinson's disease. She was the loving wife of Lowell A. Thomas.

Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Richard S. and Marie K. (Gruber) Bennecoff.

She was a member of Zion Union Church Maxatawny, Kutztown. Barbara was a 1963 graduate of Hamburg Area High School and earned a bachelor's and master's degree in history and German from Kutztown University. She made a career of raising her own and others' children.

In addition to her husband, Lowell, Barbara is survived by three children: Lara Thomas, Shoemakersville;

Christopher, husband of Crystal Thomas, Leesport; and Zachary Thomas, Shoemakersville. Three grandchildren: Bronwyn Thomas, Elijah Thomas and Micah Thomas; one sister, Gail D., wife of James Perdoch, Mountain Top, Pa.; and a brother, Dale R., husband of Sharon Bennecoff,

Shoemakersville, also survive her.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Zion's Union Church Maxatawny, 329 Church Road, Kutztown, PA 19530. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th St., Hamburg, and again one hour prior to the service in the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The

, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, or [email protected] Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



