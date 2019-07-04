Barbara A. Turner (nee Guldin), 79, passed away with her loving family by her side on July 1, 2019.

She was the wife of George P. Turner to whom she was lovingly married for 57

incredible years. Born in Reading on

September 5, 1939, she was the daughter of Harold and

Katherine (Hoyer) Guldin. Barbara graduated from Reading High School in 1957 and worked at Neapco in Pottstown, Pa., until she retired in 2001. She was a member of St.

Catharine of Siena R.C.C. Barbara will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a skilled cook, entertainer and for her caring heart. She was always the life of the party.

In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her daughter Lori Bruno; son Gary; grandson Justin Bruno; and one brother Edward Guldin. Visitation will be held at Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn, on Monday, July 8, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am Tuesday, July 9, in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading. Interment will be in Pleasantview Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

Flowers are greatly appreciated, or donations may be made to Season's Hospice Foundation, 6400 Shafer Ct., Suite 700, Rosemont, IL 60018. Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences please visit LutzFuneralHome.com



