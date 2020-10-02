1/1
Barbara Virginia Bendrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Virginia (Bixler) Bendrick Barbara Virginia (Bixler) Bendrick, age 90, passed away on August 28, 2020 from a fall in her Reading home that she shared with her son David S. Bendrick. Mrs. Bendrick, originally from Kutztown, was the daughter of the late Barbara V. (Fry) Bixler and Paul C. Bixler. She was predeceased in death by her husband Raphael G. Bendrick, her daughters Marlene D. (Bendrick) Hoover, Lisa S. (Bendrick) Napoli, her granddaughter Amanda K. Stewart and her siblings Catharine A. (Bixler) Feick and Harvey J. Bixler. In addition to her son David, she leaves behind a daughter Sandra G. (Bendrick) Stewart of Tioga County, Son-in-Law Ricky L. Stewart, Reading; Grandsons Rick L. Stewart husband of Amber M. (McEntire) Stewart of Tioga County, Michael J. Stewart husband of Stephanie L. (Spahn) Stewart along with their daughter-to-be Millie K. Stewart of Pittsburgh, and Grandson Andrew D. Napoli of Mohrsville. She is also survived by 3 Great-Grandchildren Jacob T. Stewart, Rachel K. Stewart and Zachary D. Stewart all of Tioga County, along with several Nieces and Nephews. Barbara enjoyed watching Jeopardy and other Game Shows, playing the Lottery, taking day trips to the Casino, Senior Bowling and Volunteered for many years in the Gift Shop at St. Joseph Medical Center. Per her wishes, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Reading Fire & EMS Department at 815 Washington Street, Reading, PA 19601. Auman’s Funeral Home is entrusted with her Cremation. Online condolences can be made at www.TheoCAuman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
6103744505
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Theo C. Auman, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved