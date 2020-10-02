Barbara Virginia (Bixler) Bendrick Barbara Virginia (Bixler) Bendrick, age 90, passed away on August 28, 2020 from a fall in her Reading home that she shared with her son David S. Bendrick. Mrs. Bendrick, originally from Kutztown, was the daughter of the late Barbara V. (Fry) Bixler and Paul C. Bixler. She was predeceased in death by her husband Raphael G. Bendrick, her daughters Marlene D. (Bendrick) Hoover, Lisa S. (Bendrick) Napoli, her granddaughter Amanda K. Stewart and her siblings Catharine A. (Bixler) Feick and Harvey J. Bixler. In addition to her son David, she leaves behind a daughter Sandra G. (Bendrick) Stewart of Tioga County, Son-in-Law Ricky L. Stewart, Reading; Grandsons Rick L. Stewart husband of Amber M. (McEntire) Stewart of Tioga County, Michael J. Stewart husband of Stephanie L. (Spahn) Stewart along with their daughter-to-be Millie K. Stewart of Pittsburgh, and Grandson Andrew D. Napoli of Mohrsville. She is also survived by 3 Great-Grandchildren Jacob T. Stewart, Rachel K. Stewart and Zachary D. Stewart all of Tioga County, along with several Nieces and Nephews. Barbara enjoyed watching Jeopardy and other Game Shows, playing the Lottery, taking day trips to the Casino, Senior Bowling and Volunteered for many years in the Gift Shop at St. Joseph Medical Center. Per her wishes, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Reading Fire & EMS Department at 815 Washington Street, Reading, PA 19601. Auman’s Funeral Home is entrusted with her Cremation. Online condolences can be made at www.TheoCAuman.com
.