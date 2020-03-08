Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-269-3080
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Weiderhold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Weiderhold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Weiderhold Obituary
Barbara G. “Baba” (Green) Weiderhold, 67, of Brownstown, Pa., and formerly of West Chester, Pa., passed away on March 5, 2020, peacefully at home after a courageous fight against cancer for 20 years. Born in 1952 in West Chester, she was the beloved daughter of John and Nancy (née Brehm) Green Jr. Baba worked as a computer processor for 35 years at Stitler Douglas Clarke. After she retired, she was a driver for John Sauder car dealerships and enjoyed driving the Amish workers to the markets. She was a good storyteller and loved the beach in North Wildwood, N.J. She was a great baker and a wonderful, devoted wife, mother and Grams. Baba was the beloved wife of John H. Weiderhold Jr.; loving mother of Jason R. Weiderhold (Dana); devoted grandmother of Makenzie, Brennan and Kasey; dear sister of John Green III (Stella). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 9:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, Pa., 610-269-3080, followed by her Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Interment Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, Pa. Memorial contributions to the Cancer Research Institute, https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -