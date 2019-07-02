Barbara (White) West

Service Information
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-373-4500
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
Barbara Jean West, 85, passed, June 30, 2019, in ManorCare, Spring Township.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter

of the late Russell T. and Catherine T. (Orrs) White.

Barbara was a clothing inspector working for 22 years at H. Oritsky, Reading.

She is survived by her children: John West Jr., husband of Tracy West, Michael West Sr., husband of Shelia West and Catherine West Lebron; 14 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a

sister, Linda Otto.

She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Barbara West Torres; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Russel Orrs.

A viewing will be held Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon, followed by funeral service at Noon in Henninger Funeral Home, 229 N. 5th St., Reading.

Interment will be private in Charles Evans Cemetery.

Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 2, 2019
