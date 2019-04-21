Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Reed) Yeager.

Barbara J. Yeager, 79, of Reading, passed away on April 18, 2019, at ManorCare,

Sinking Spring.

Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Helen (Glase) Reed. She was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School in 1957. Barbara loved to laugh and talk with all of her lifelong friends.

She is survived by her children, Valorie M. Styer,

Mohnton; and Darron Reed Yeager, Reading; three grand-children: Nicole Styer, Philadelphia; Lee Styer,

Philadelphia; and Allie Styer, Mohnton; and two great-grandchildren also survive her.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading is

handling Barbara's arrangements. Condolences may be

expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



