Barbaraann E. Kasick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbaraann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbaraann E. Kasick Barbaraann E. Kasick, 74, of Topton, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Steven B. Kasick. Born in Alburtis, she was a daughter of the late Charles O. and Jean K. (O’Brien) Miller. Survivors: daughters, Rhonda L. Mauser, Ginger M. Burns and Naomi L. Kasick; sons, Rodney S. Herman, Shawn A. Herman, Daniel C. Fegely, Paul D. Fegely, Jr. and Brandon L. Kasick; sisters, Linda K. Young and Bonnie L. Haydt. Twenty-two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Edward P. Herman. Services: 10:30 AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. A calling hour will begin at 9:30 AM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
09:30 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Service
10:30 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 30, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Charlie Reph
June 30, 2020
Mom I love you so much, and I will miss you so. I'm so thankful for all you've taught me and I will forever be great-ful. Heaven gained a beautiful angel. I love you a bushel and a peck.
Annette Baranowski
Friend
June 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy and Christian love is extended to the entire family at this time of loss. May the peace of the Risen Christ offer comfort and hope in the days ahead.
Dr. David Charles Smith
June 29, 2020
Barbara was the first neighbor to welcome me to Luther Meadows. She was loving and caring and was a great cook and baker and loved to treat us to her goodies. She will be greatly missed.
Frances Fies
Neighbor
June 29, 2020
Barbara was the first neighbor at Luther Meadows to welcome me here. She was loving, helpful, and loved a good laugh. She was a great cook and baker and loved to share her talents. Rest in Peace, Barbie.
Frances Fies
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved