Barbaraann E. Kasick Barbaraann E. Kasick, 74, of Topton, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Steven B. Kasick. Born in Alburtis, she was a daughter of the late Charles O. and Jean K. (O’Brien) Miller. Survivors: daughters, Rhonda L. Mauser, Ginger M. Burns and Naomi L. Kasick; sons, Rodney S. Herman, Shawn A. Herman, Daniel C. Fegely, Paul D. Fegely, Jr. and Brandon L. Kasick; sisters, Linda K. Young and Bonnie L. Haydt. Twenty-two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Edward P. Herman. Services: 10:30 AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. A calling hour will begin at 9:30 AM.



