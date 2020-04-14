|
Barry A. Moll 72, of West Reading passed away Saturday April 11, 2020 in Spruce Manor of COVID-19. He was born in Reading on February 22, 1948 a son of the late Donald S. and Elizabeth (Frantz) Moll. Barry is survived by his siblings; Donald A. and his wife Judith Moll of Wyomissing, Sharon and her husband Louis McKale of Exeter Township, Karen Moll of Exeter Township, Timothy and his wife Susan Moll of West Lawn, Eugene Moll of Phoenix, AZ., Denise and her husband John Massie of Reading, 4 nephews and 4 nieces. Services are private. Auman's Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020