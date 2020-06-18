Barry A. Tolomei Barry A. Tolomei, 71, of Spring Twp., passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Linda L. (Leahy) Tolomei, whom he married in 1975. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Anthony and Ethel (Kauffman) Tolomei. Barry was a self-employed barber. He had owned and operated the Tulpehocken Hotel, as well as other businesses. Barry also worked for G.H. Delp, now Wetterau. Barry enjoyed taking day trips, going to casinos and playing long board. He was an active member of the West Lawn Quoiting Club; as well as other area clubs. Barry was known for his Wolfman Jack impressions. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Jordan C. Tolomei, Bernville; and Tony L. Tolomei, husband of Jodie, Muhlenberg; four grandchildren: Isabella, Julian, Mia and Jules. Barry is also survived by a brother: Ronald N. Bowers, husband of Rita, Tilden Twp. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will be private in Laureldale Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.