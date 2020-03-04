Home

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pike Township Sportsmen’s Club
Barry Buchanan Obituary
Barry Lee Buchanan, 59, of Exeter passed away February 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife Janelle (Hetrick), married 26 years. He is survived by children; Jason Hetrick, husband of Jamie; Hank Buchanan; Anna Buchanan; and grandchildren, Sarah and Adam Hetrick; siblings: Debra Buch, Duncan (Rick) Buchanan Jr. and Bonnie Buchanan. He is predeceased by both his parents, Virginia and Duncan. Barry was a 40-year tree surgeon, well regarded throughout Berks County. He was an avid hunter, trapper, fisherman, dabbler in taxidermy and all-around outdoorsman. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family. A celebration of life will be held at the Pike Township Sportsmen’s Club, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
