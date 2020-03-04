|
|
Barry Lee Buchanan, 59, of Exeter passed away February 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife Janelle (Hetrick), married 26 years. He is survived by children; Jason Hetrick, husband of Jamie; Hank Buchanan; Anna Buchanan; and grandchildren, Sarah and Adam Hetrick; siblings: Debra Buch, Duncan (Rick) Buchanan Jr. and Bonnie Buchanan. He is predeceased by both his parents, Virginia and Duncan. Barry was a 40-year tree surgeon, well regarded throughout Berks County. He was an avid hunter, trapper, fisherman, dabbler in taxidermy and all-around outdoorsman. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family. A celebration of life will be held at the Pike Township Sportsmen’s Club, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020