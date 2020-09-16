1/
Barry D. Hearn
Barry D. Hearn Barry D. Hearn, 50, of Bethel, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Beth M. Lengel Hearn. Born in Reading on October 21, 1969, he was the son of Wanda Longenecker Hearn of Bernville and the Late Robert Hearn. Barry worked for Blue Mountain Mechanicals in Bernville. He was a member of the German Baptist Church. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his sons Justin, Allen & John Hearn, all at home; daughters Rachel (Mark) Flory of Wisconsin, Martha & Alice Hearn, both at home; brother Terry (Angela) Hearn of Missouri; and sisters Kelly (Scott) Nicodemus of Ohio and Tammy (Mark) Buckingham of Bernville. A viewing will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. and 5:30-8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 421 Kline Rd., Bethel, PA 19507. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the same location. Burial will follow the service at Frystown Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
