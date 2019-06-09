Barry Lee Davidheiser, 63, of Exeter Township, passed away June 5, 2019, in

Tower Health/ Reading Hospital.

Born September 17, 1955, in Reading, Pa., he is the son of Lester Davidheiser of

Birdsboro and the late Claire Sally (Loring) Davidheiser. He was a 1973 graduate of Twin Valley High School. Barry enjoyed being an artist, hunting, fishing and trips to the mountains and beach.

He was employed for a number of years as a laborer with Asplundh Tree Experts, Reading; Dyers Quarry, Gibraltar; and Teledyne Amco, Mohnton.

Barry is also survived by his daughter, Heather Lee

(Davidheiser), wife of Jason A. Boltz, of Windsor Township; and two sisters, Beverly Ann (Davidheiser), wife of John S. Kriczky, of Shillington; and Jody Lynn (Davidheiser), wife of Anthony L. Lawrence, of Birdsboro. He is also survived by one niece; and three nephews; several great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Please join Barry's family for a celebration of life on

Saturday, June 15th, from 3-5:00 p.m., in Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30 Liberty St., Shillington. Come and share your stories!

The family would like to thank the entire staff and friends at Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc., for taking such good care of Barry.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc., 120 Prospect Street, Reading, PA 19606 or at www.SupportConcepts.org.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



